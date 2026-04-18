Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Dominari from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominari

Dominari Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Dominari has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominari

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominari by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,283 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dominari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company's stock.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.

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