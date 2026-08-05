Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Shares Down 0.8% - What's Next?

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. 42,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 55,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dominari in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Dominari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOMH

Dominari Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Dominari had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 206.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominari

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominari during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.

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