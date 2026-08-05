Dominic Phillips Sells 17,908 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 17,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $673,698.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,048,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,462,702.84. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Dominic Phillips sold 11,710 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $440,530.20.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 17,909 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $596,727.88.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 12,065 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $402,005.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $691,768.33.

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Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 3,201,075 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.46, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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