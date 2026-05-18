Dominion Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,032 call options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra Energy’s acquisition of Dominion is a massive strategic deal that values Dominion at about $67 billion and gives shareholders exposure to a larger, more diversified utility platform tied to long-term power demand growth. Reuters article on the deal

NextEra Energy’s acquisition of Dominion is a massive strategic deal that values Dominion at about $67 billion and gives shareholders exposure to a larger, more diversified utility platform tied to long-term power demand growth. Positive Sentiment: The merger is being framed as a direct play on surging electricity needs from AI and data centers, which supports the view that Dominion’s regulated grid and transmission assets are becoming increasingly valuable. CNBC article on AI data center demand

The merger is being framed as a direct play on surging electricity needs from AI and data centers, which supports the view that Dominion’s regulated grid and transmission assets are becoming increasingly valuable. Positive Sentiment: The companies said the combined business should benefit from scale, improved financing, and bill credits for customers, which may help win regulatory support and reduce integration concerns. Press release on the combination

The companies said the combined business should benefit from scale, improved financing, and bill credits for customers, which may help win regulatory support and reduce integration concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in Dominion options spiked sharply, suggesting heavy speculation around the deal and possible further volatility as investors reposition around the acquisition. Options activity reference

Trading in Dominion options spiked sharply, suggesting heavy speculation around the deal and possible further volatility as investors reposition around the acquisition. Negative Sentiment: The merger still faces substantial regulatory and shareholder approval risk, including reviews by federal and state utility regulators, which could delay or disrupt completion. WSJ article on the deal

The merger still faces substantial regulatory and shareholder approval risk, including reviews by federal and state utility regulators, which could delay or disrupt completion. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law firm has already announced an investigation into whether Dominion is getting a fair price in the transaction, raising the possibility of legal friction around the deal. PR Newswire shareholder alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.31.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,079,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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