Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.60 and last traded at GBX 218.30, with a volume of 8997288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.
Domino's Pizza Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong first-half performance: Domino’s reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8, alongside a net margin of 8.55%. Reports highlighted higher interim profit, supported by strong pizza demand during the World Cup. Domino’s Pizza Group Reports Strong First-Half Growth and Increases Interim Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: The company raised its interim dividend, signaling confidence in cash generation and providing a direct shareholder-return catalyst. Domino’s Pizza Group Reports Strong First-Half Growth and Increases Interim Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Growth beyond core pizza: Coverage pointed to Domino’s competing for a larger share of the fried-chicken market, while revenue growth indicates successful efforts to expand customer demand and product offerings. Domino’s battles for slice of fried chicken market as revenue jumps
- Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst support: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target, materially above the reported trading level, reinforcing the bullish interpretation of the results. Broker views
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed broker stance: Shore Capital maintained a “hold” rating with a GBX 200 target, suggesting that some analysts believe the improved results are already reflected in the valuation or that execution risks remain. Broker views
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 225.
View Our Latest Report on DOM
Domino's Pizza Group Stock Performance
The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -622.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22.
Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 8 earnings per share for the quarter. Domino's Pizza Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile
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Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.
We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.
Further Reading
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