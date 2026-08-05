Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.60 and last traded at GBX 218.30, with a volume of 8997288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts: Sign Up

Domino's Pizza Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 225.

View Our Latest Report on DOM

Domino's Pizza Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -622.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 8 earnings per share for the quarter. Domino's Pizza Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland. We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Domino's Pizza Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza Group wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here