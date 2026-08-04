Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Domino's Pizza Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%.

Here are the key takeaways from Domino's Pizza Group's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Domino’s reported strong H1 system sales and positive like-for-like growth in every month, with orders up approximately 2% and pricing contributing about 3%. Management said the World Cup provided a tailwind but was not material to the overall performance and reaffirmed confidence in FY2026 expectations.

Domino’s reported strong H1 system sales and positive like-for-like growth in every month, with orders up approximately 2% and pricing contributing about 3%. Management said the World Cup provided a tailwind but was not material to the overall performance and reaffirmed confidence in FY2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: The February CHICK ’N’ DIP launch is generating incremental demand rather than cannibalizing pizza, with chicken and pizza growth described as broadly balanced and larger basket sizes when both are ordered. Customer satisfaction among those who have tried the product was reported as strong, although management said it is still early to assess its long-term potential.

The February CHICK ’N’ DIP launch is generating incremental demand rather than cannibalizing pizza, with chicken and pizza growth described as broadly balanced and larger basket sizes when both are ordered. Customer satisfaction among those who have tried the product was reported as strong, although management said it is still early to assess its long-term potential. Positive Sentiment: A broader loyalty program is planned for launch toward the end of 2026, adding personalization, customer recruitment and more sophisticated rewards. Management views the existing 2.2 million-member base—and the wider 14 million-customer database—as a significant opportunity to increase order frequency and lifetime value.

A broader loyalty program is planned for launch toward the end of 2026, adding personalization, customer recruitment and more sophisticated rewards. Management views the existing 2.2 million-member base—and the wider 14 million-customer database—as a significant opportunity to increase order frequency and lifetime value. Neutral Sentiment: Franchisee profitability is improving, but new-store economics remain pressured by labor, taxes and other costs. Domino’s is prioritizing like-for-like sales and returns from existing stores over aggressive expansion; 11 stores have opened year to date, with future openings dependent on attractive economics.

Franchisee profitability is improving, but new-store economics remain pressured by labor, taxes and other costs. Domino’s is prioritizing like-for-like sales and returns from existing stores over aggressive expansion; 11 stores have opened year to date, with future openings dependent on attractive economics. Positive Sentiment: Supply-chain automation, warehouse upgrades and delivery-route changes are expected to reduce labor and fulfillment costs, with benefits beginning in the second half and becoming more visible in 2027–2028. The company also intends to reduce debt toward roughly 1.5x leverage within two to three years, while retaining flexibility for high-return organic investments.

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Domino's Pizza Group Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of LON:DOM traded up GBX 6.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 211. 9,236,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -622.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Domino's Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 164.03 and a 12-month high of GBX 223.40. The firm has a market cap of £804.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOM. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 275 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 256.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOM

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland. We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

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