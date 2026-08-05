Domino's Pizza Group's (DOM) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 178 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.04% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOM. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 225.75.

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Domino's Pizza Group Stock Down 3.6%

LON DOM traded down GBX 8 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 212. The company had a trading volume of 222,414,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,643. Domino's Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.03 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221.60. The company has a market capitalization of £808.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -622.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 190.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.68.

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino's Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Domino's Pizza Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Domino’s reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8 , alongside an 8.55% net margin. The company also reported higher interim profit, supported by strong pizza demand during the World Cup. Domino's Pizza logs higher interim profit helped by World Cup demand

Domino’s reported quarterly EPS of , alongside an 8.55% net margin. The company also reported higher interim profit, supported by strong pizza demand during the World Cup. Positive Sentiment: First-half growth was strong enough for Domino’s to increase its interim dividend, improving the income-investment case and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Domino's Pizza Group Reports Strong First-Half Growth and Increases Interim Dividend

First-half growth was strong enough for Domino’s to increase its interim dividend, improving the income-investment case and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its Buy rating and raised or maintained a GBX 275 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Broker views

Peel Hunt reaffirmed its rating and raised or maintained a GBX 275 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Domino’s is expanding beyond pizza, including efforts to capture a share of the fried-chicken market. This could broaden its addressable market, although execution and competitive pressure remain important risks. Domino's battles for slice of fried chicken market as revenue jumps

Domino’s is expanding beyond pizza, including efforts to capture a share of the fried-chicken market. This could broaden its addressable market, although execution and competitive pressure remain important risks. Negative Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a Hold rating with a GBX 200 price target, below recent market levels. The cautious stance may be weighing on sentiment after the strong run-up toward the stock’s 52-week high. Broker views

Shore Capital reaffirmed a rating with a GBX 200 price target, below recent market levels. The cautious stance may be weighing on sentiment after the strong run-up toward the stock’s 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be concerned that World Cup-driven demand is a one-off benefit, making it harder to sustain the recent growth rate once the event-related sales boost fades.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland. We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

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