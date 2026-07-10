Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) EVP Sells 487 Shares of Stock

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Garcia sold 487 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total value of $144,643.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 624,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,945. The firm's 50 day moving average is $310.97 and its 200 day moving average is $363.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino's Pizza

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Invariant Investment Management lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% in the second quarter. Invariant Investment Management now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,710 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,878 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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