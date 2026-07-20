Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $322.18, but opened at $342.75. Domino's Pizza shares last traded at $333.3910, with a volume of 673,447 shares traded.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $308.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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