Donald Scott Rogerson Buys 2,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) Director Donald Scott Rogerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $407,175.75. This trade represents a 32.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE EQBK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.99. 108,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.26%.The business had revenue of $81.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQBK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQBK

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 74.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company's stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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