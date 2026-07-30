Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 4.52%.Donnelley Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Donnelley Financial Solutions' conference call:

Second-quarter net sales rose 2.8% to $224.2 million , while adjusted EBITDA increased 7.9% to $82.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to a record 36.7%, supported by favorable mix and cost controls.

, while adjusted EBITDA increased 7.9% to $82.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to a record 36.7%, supported by favorable mix and cost controls. Software solutions revenue reached a record $99.4 million, up 7.8% ; ActiveDisclosure led growth with a 29% increase, driven by higher client counts, subscription adoption, and increased use for transactional filings.

; ActiveDisclosure led growth with a 29% increase, driven by higher client counts, subscription adoption, and increased use for transactional filings. Capital-markets activity improved, with second-quarter transactional revenue rising 36% year over year to $47.3 million. Management expects third-quarter transactional revenue of $45 million-$50 million and total sales of $175 million-$185 million.

Print and distribution revenue fell 15% year over year, and management expects further structural pressure from the SEC’s proposed Regulation E-Delivery, which could materially reduce printed-product demand beginning around 2028.

Free cash flow increased to $61.2 million, net leverage was low at 0.7 times, and the company repurchased approximately $34.7 million of stock during the quarter, with $125.4 million remaining under its authorization.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 569,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,152. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Trending Headlines about Donnelley Financial Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Donnelley Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: DFIN reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.76 per diluted share, exceeding the $1.65 analyst consensus and rising from $1.49 a year earlier. Revenue also topped expectations at $224.2 million versus $221.4 million, increasing 2.8% year over year. Donnelley Financial Solutions Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

DFIN reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.76 per diluted share, exceeding the $1.65 analyst consensus and rising from $1.49 a year earlier. Revenue also topped expectations at $224.2 million versus $221.4 million, increasing 2.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: adjusted EBITDA rose 7.9% to $82.3 million, operating cash flow increased 9.2% to $74.7 million, and free cash flow climbed 18.4% to $61.2 million. Diluted shares outstanding fell 10.3% year over year to 25.3 million, which can support per-share results. DFIN Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Profitability and cash generation improved: adjusted EBITDA rose 7.9% to $82.3 million, operating cash flow increased 9.2% to $74.7 million, and free cash flow climbed 18.4% to $61.2 million. Diluted shares outstanding fell 10.3% year over year to 25.3 million, which can support per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $175 million to $185 million brackets the $179.4 million consensus estimate, indicating expectations are broadly in line but not a clear upside catalyst. The company’s EPS guidance was not provided in the supplied update. DFIN Earnings Conference Call

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $175 million to $185 million brackets the $179.4 million consensus estimate, indicating expectations are broadly in line but not a clear upside catalyst. The company’s EPS guidance was not provided in the supplied update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded DFIN from “strong buy” to “hold,” potentially limiting investor enthusiasm despite the quarterly beat. The downgrade, combined with modest revenue growth and in-line outlook, likely contributed to the weaker stock reaction. DFIN Analyst Rating Update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 562,144 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 263,570 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,586,000 after buying an additional 176,720 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,846 shares of the company's stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 107,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,080.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,370 shares of the company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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