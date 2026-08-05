DoorDash Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH executives said the company’s Q2 2026 performance reflected continued growth in restaurant delivery, grocery and retail, international operations and subscription adoption, while improved unit economics supported profitability and ongoing investment in technology.

During the company’s earnings call, Co-Founder, Chair and CEO Tony Xu and CFO Ravi Inukonda emphasized a strategy of reinvesting efficiency gains into product development, merchant tools, autonomous delivery and a unified global technology platform rather than optimizing for short-term margins alone.

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Grocery and New Verticals Gain Momentum

Xu described grocery as the fastest-growing segment within DoorDash’s marketplace business and said the company has healthy relationships with its merchant partners. While declining to discuss individual commercial agreements or merchant take rates, Xu said DoorDash’s growth with grocery partners creates opportunities to expand those relationships over time.

Inukonda said DoorDash became an order-volume share leader in new verticals in the fourth quarter and has continued to extend that position. He said monthly active users outside restaurant delivery, order frequency and basket sizes have all increased.

The company remains on track for its overall new-verticals business to become gross-profit positive in the second half of 2026, according to Inukonda. He attributed larger baskets to customers using DoorDash for a broader set of needs as selection and product quality improve.

Xu also highlighted DashMart fulfillment services, through which DoorDash manages inventory in warehouses for retail and grocery partners. He said the model is generating incremental demand because the facilities operate nearly around the clock, compared with conventional store hours. DoorDash is also seeing error rates that are “10x better” because it controls inventory and can sell customers items that are actually in stock, Xu said.

Restaurant Demand and DashPass Adoption

Restaurant growth accelerated from the first quarter to the second quarter, Inukonda said, despite what he characterized as an unusually strong comparison period a year earlier. He pointed to growth in DashPass paid subscribers, investments in selection and delivery quality, and continued engagement from mature customer cohorts.

DoorDash added more DashPass subscribers over the past year than it did in the two preceding years combined, Inukonda said. Paid-subscriber growth during the second quarter was among the highest the company has seen in the past couple of years.

Management said the subscription program creates a reinforcing cycle: Customers receive access to restaurant, grocery and retail offerings, use the platform more frequently and spend more over time. Inukonda said DoorDash continues to see higher restaurant and new-vertical spending, as well as greater DashPass penetration, in older cohorts and similar trends in newer ones.

The company recently introduced fees for deliveries over larger distances. Inukonda said the change is intended to better align what consumers pay with the time and effort required from Dashers. He said the fee has been similar to or slightly below prior levels for the large majority of orders in markets where it has launched, and management does not expect a major profit-and-loss impact.

International Growth and Deliveroo Integration

DoorDash said Deliveroo has posted accelerating growth across order volume, gross order value, revenue, monthly active users and subscriptions. Xu said the performance reflects lessons learned from DoorDash’s U.S. operations and Wolt, as well as the company’s integration work at Deliveroo.

Inukonda said Deliveroo’s unit economics have also improved, while the company continues to invest in selection, service quality and subscriptions. He added that Deliveroo exceeded the company’s internal volume expectations in the quarter and is contribution-profit positive.

Xu said DoorDash’s international business is concentrated largely in its top 10 markets outside the United States, where the company is either the leader or a strong No. 2 player and is gaining share. Those markets include the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, the Nordics, Israel and Canada, he said.

Management argued that local commerce is a “minimum viable scale” business, meaning market position does not always directly determine economics. Still, Xu said DoorDash sees significant opportunity to deploy merchant-facing business-to-business products internationally, where restaurant and retail digital tools may be less developed than in the U.S.

Technology Investments Include AI and Autonomous Delivery

Xu said DoorDash is focusing its artificial-intelligence spending on customer and merchant outcomes. The company’s Ask DoorDash tool, for example, helps users discover restaurants and build grocery carts, while AI is also being used to automate merchant catalog and menu creation, improve Dasher routing and assist Dashers when issues arise.

Inukonda said DoorDash is using AI across functions including sales, accounting, marketing and finance, while applying internal controls around model selection, spending caps and team budgets. He said management is seeing efficiency gains but intends to reinvest those gains in longer-term opportunities.

On autonomous delivery, Xu said DoorDash Dot has reached meaningful scale in its Phoenix test market, serving tens of thousands of customers through real-world deliveries rather than fixed routes or demonstrations. He said the company expects Dot to reach high-single-digit penetration within that market by year-end.

Xu said scaling autonomy requires solving operational challenges alongside vehicle technology, including merchant pickup timing, retail inventory availability, package configuration, building access and complicated drop-offs. DoorDash is developing an autonomous delivery platform intended to coordinate human Dashers and autonomous vehicles, while allowing merchants to use their existing DoorDash integrations.

Profitability Outlook and Capital Allocation

Inukonda said second-quarter adjusted EBITDA outperformance was driven by better-than-expected unit economics, including advertising and subtotal trends in the latter half of the quarter, along with Deliveroo’s stronger-than-anticipated volumes.

He said the company did not defer investments into later quarters, but noted that some EBITDA upside emerged too late in the quarter to reinvest at the level of efficiency DoorDash requires. The company therefore allowed that upside to flow to the bottom line.

For the third quarter, Inukonda said DoorDash expects to land within its previously provided guidance range. He said take rate should be roughly flat from the second quarter to the third quarter before declining in the fourth quarter, when Dasher costs seasonally rise. Management reiterated that it is focused on expanding total profit dollars and free cash flow over time rather than managing toward a specific take-rate percentage.

About DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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