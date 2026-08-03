Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $26.14. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $25.4140, with a volume of 55,020 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 6.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 40.85%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.2729 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $5.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Dorchester Minerals's payout ratio is 136.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $107,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,121.94. This represents a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $206,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 70,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,668.52. This trade represents a 12.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,070 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the energy company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,502 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,603 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,057 shares of the energy company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. NASDAQ: DMLP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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