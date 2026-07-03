Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Pareto Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

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Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.The business had revenue of $153.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dorian LPG's revenue for the quarter was up 102.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 951.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 157,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,449.96. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,640.88. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,603 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 50.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,850 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 75,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,613 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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