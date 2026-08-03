Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

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Dorman Products Trading Down 4.1%

Dorman Products stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.68. 759,917 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.19. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.32 million. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,708 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,699 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $129,072,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 507,662 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $62,539,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,274 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $54,867,000 after buying an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,549 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 91,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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