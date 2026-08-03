Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.19, FiscalAI reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.32 million. Dorman Products updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.500-8.800 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts: Sign Up

Dorman Products Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.68. 780,186 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,887. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $71,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dorman Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dorman Products wasn't on the list.

While Dorman Products currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here