Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Price Down 6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Dorman Products logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dorman Products shares fell 6% to about $125.17 in Monday trading, with volume 15% above its average session volume.
  • Analysts remain generally positive, with six Buy ratings and two Holds; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” and the average price target is $159.50.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.57 in earnings per share and $528.77 million in revenue, while institutional investors own approximately 84.7% of the stock.
  • Interested in Dorman Products? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.60 and last traded at $125.1690. 295,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 256,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.63.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Dorman Products's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congruence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,998,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $9,035,000. KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,488,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dorman Products Right Now?

Before you consider Dorman Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dorman Products wasn't on the list.

While Dorman Products currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
By MarketBeat | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines