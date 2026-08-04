DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $92.9020 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $94.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.26 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 30.77%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of DDI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 93,853 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,450. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised DoubleDown Interactive from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleDown Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive NASDAQ: DDI is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company's portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company's flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

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