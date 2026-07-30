DoubleVerify (DV) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1092 per share and revenue of $202.2320 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $11.55 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,757 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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