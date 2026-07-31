Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.5714.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.8%

DEI stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.79, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The company had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is -447.06%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 650.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,607,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,682 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 142.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 1,496,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,248,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 962,787 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 897,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 933,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 861,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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