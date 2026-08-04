Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The company had revenue of $256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.35 million. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is -447.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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