Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The company had revenue of $256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.35 million. Douglas Emmett updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.430 EPS.

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Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 1,977,017 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,395. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Douglas Emmett's payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 650.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,607,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,682 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 142.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 933,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 861,024 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $11,399,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 602,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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