Douglas Herrington Sells 6,370 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total transaction of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,659,819.53. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $265.29. 37,952,955 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,463,938. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight bullish views on Amazon’s growth outlook, including upgrades and pieces arguing the stock still has meaningful upside thanks to AWS re-acceleration, advertising growth, and margin expansion. Amazon: You Might Not Find A Better Chance To Double Down Now (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and recent price targets well above the current trading range, reinforcing expectations for continued upside. Jeff Bezos Says If Amazon Were Run Like NYC Schools...
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon is also being grouped with other AI leaders as the market rewards companies with heavy AI investment and strong balance sheets, which supports the stock’s momentum. Google, Meta, Amazon, and 6 other tech stocks powering the stock market's profit excitement
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest quarterly results were already strong, with revenue growth and earnings beating expectations, giving investors confidence that the business is still executing well. Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%
- Neutral Sentiment: Fresh headlines about Amazon rival Stord raising nearly $250 million for logistics expansion are more of a competitive backdrop than an immediate threat, but they remind investors that Amazon’s logistics and AI fulfillment advantage will keep attracting challengers. Stord Banks $250 Million to Topple Amazon’s (AMZN) AI Logistics Grip
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary remains cautious, with a few articles questioning Amazon’s valuation and margin math, suggesting investors are still watching whether growth can translate into sustained profitability. Amazon: The Numbers Might Not Add Up
- Negative Sentiment: One competitive concern is that new logistics funding and broader AI competition could increase pressure on Amazon to keep spending aggressively to defend its market position. ‘I Would Wait,’ Says Top Investor About Amazon Stock
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN
About Amazon.com
(Get Free Report
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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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