Douglas Herrington Sells 6,370 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total transaction of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,659,819.53. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $265.29. 37,952,955 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,463,938. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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