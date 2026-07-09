DOWLING & PARTN Comments on Mercury General FY2026 Earnings

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury General in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Mercury General's current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share.

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Mercury General (NYSE:MCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.35. Mercury General had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mercury General

Mercury General Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company's stock.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mercury General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that underwrites and markets property and casualty insurance products through its principal subsidiary, Mercury Insurance Company. Established in 1961, the company has built a reputation for offering a broad range of personal and commercial lines, with a focus on automobile coverage. Mercury General operates in key U.S. markets, deploying a mix of independent agents and direct distribution channels to serve policyholders.

The company's product portfolio includes personal automobile insurance, homeowners and renters policies, as well as commercial automobile, business liability and umbrella insurance.

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