DOWLING & PARTN Comments on TSE:IFC FY2028 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Ferguson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $20.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial's current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.04%.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. TD cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$347.00 to C$345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$299.00 to C$308.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$372.00 to C$379.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$343.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$331.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$283.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$242.87 and a 12 month high of C$305.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$285.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$267.63.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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