DOWLING & PARTN Lifts Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) - DOWLING & PARTN boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for MGIC Investment in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst G. Dunn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment's current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for MGIC Investment's FY2028 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 59.20%.The business had revenue of $295.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. MGIC Investment's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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MTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MGIC Investment from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.60.

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MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MTG stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment's payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $534,940.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,791. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 560,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,236,936.38. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,616,282 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 2,771,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,470 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $163,368,000 after buying an additional 146,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,010,157 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $146,397,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,609,318 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $134,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,561,398 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $129,407,000 after acquiring an additional 441,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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