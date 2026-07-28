DOWLING & PARTN Weighs in on AMERISAFE FY2027 Earnings

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst P. Christensen now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for AMERISAFE's current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for AMERISAFE's FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

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AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.09 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMERISAFE from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMSF

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $47.86.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMERISAFE's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5,714.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in AMERISAFE by 346.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company's stock.

About AMERISAFE

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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