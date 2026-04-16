Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Sells £134,673.66 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori sold 204,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total transaction of £134,673.66.

Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ije Nwokori purchased 232 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 per share, for a total transaction of £150.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Ije Nwokori purchased 219 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 per share, for a total transaction of £151.11.

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Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 67.85 on Thursday. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 100.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The company has a market capitalization of £655.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 6,000.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dr. Martens

About Dr. Martens

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over 60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the 1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and accessories. The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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