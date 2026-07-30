DraftKings (DKNG) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0370 per share and revenue of $1.5207 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. DraftKings had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DraftKings Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 34,234 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $880,156.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,820 shares in the company, valued at $766,672.20. This trade represents a 53.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 556,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,509,737.44. The trade was a 10.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,991. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,474,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,337 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,524,221 shares of the company's stock worth $190,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,461 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,301.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203,834 shares of the company's stock worth $144,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,834 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,540,766 shares of the company's stock worth $156,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of DraftKings from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of DraftKings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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