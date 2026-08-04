Draganfly (DPRO) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $2.5620 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 292.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Draganfly Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Draganfly stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 415,221 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,309. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Draganfly in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on Draganfly in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Draganfly to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Draganfly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Draganfly by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,647 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc NASDAQ: DPRO is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company's core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

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