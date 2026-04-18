Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

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Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

DFH stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,275 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company's stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $789,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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