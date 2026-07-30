Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Posts Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

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Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of NYSE DFH traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 345,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DFH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company's stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company's stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

Further Reading

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