Drilling Tools International (DTI) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $38.7230 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Drilling Tools International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.60. Drilling Tools International has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Drilling Tools International from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,026 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,439,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 552,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company's stock.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

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