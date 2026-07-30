Dropbox (DBX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $626.6860 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 18.71%.The firm had revenue of $629.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $199,331.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 366,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,117,169.91. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $156,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 514,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,679.16. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,542. Insiders own 35.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,488,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,165,000 after acquiring an additional 560,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,156 shares of the company's stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 432,396 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 570,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 394,572 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 324.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 510,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,499 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 104.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 721,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 369,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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