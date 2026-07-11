Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA) Trading Down 0.1% - Here's What Happened

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA - Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 4,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 46,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000.

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp NASDAQ: DMAA is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company's stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Further Reading

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