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DSV (DSDVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
DSV logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DSV is expected to report quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts projecting EPS $0.8690 and revenue $10.9296 billion.
  • The stock opened at $132.71 (down 1.7%), with a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E of 45.14, and a 52-week range of $91.30–$151.98 (50-day SMA $127.06, 200-day SMA $123.04).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-but-positive: one Strong Buy, three Buy and two Hold give an average rating of “Moderate Buy”, with recent reaffirmations from Deutsche Bank (Buy), Morgan Stanley (Overweight) and Citigroup (Neutral).
  • Interested in DSV? Here are five stocks we like better.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect DSV to post earnings of $0.8690 per share and revenue of $10.9296 billion for the quarter.

DSV Stock Down 1.7%

DSV stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. DSV has a one year low of $91.30 and a one year high of $151.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSDVY

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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