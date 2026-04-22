DSV (DSDVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect DSV to post earnings of $0.8690 per share and revenue of $10.9296 billion for the quarter.

Get DSV alerts: Sign Up

DSV Stock Down 1.7%

DSV stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. DSV has a one year low of $91.30 and a one year high of $151.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSDVY

About DSV

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DSV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DSV wasn't on the list.

While DSV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here