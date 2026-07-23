DSV (DSDVY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect DSV to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $11.3964 billion for the quarter.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. DSV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect DSV to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DSV Trading Down 14.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. DSV has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Research downgraded DSV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on DSDVY

DSV Company Profile

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

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