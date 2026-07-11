DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 527.0% in June

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,041 shares, an increase of 527.0% from the June 15th total of 485 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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DSV Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,494. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39. DSV has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $151.98.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. DSV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut DSV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSDVY

DSV Company Profile

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

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