Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 527.0% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
DSV logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in DSV surged 527% in June, rising to 3,041 shares as of June 30 from 485 shares on June 15. Even so, only a tiny portion of the float is shorted.
  • DSV shares edged up 0.4% to $127.11 on Friday, with trading volume below average. The stock sits between its 12-month low of $97.90 and high of $151.98.
  • Analysts remain mostly bullish despite one downgrade, with Citigroup and Deutsche Bank reiterating buy ratings. MarketBeat data shows an overall consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,041 shares, an increase of 527.0% from the June 15th total of 485 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSV Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,494. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39. DSV has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $151.98.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. DSV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut DSV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSDVY

DSV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DSV Right Now?

Before you consider DSV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DSV wasn't on the list.

While DSV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines