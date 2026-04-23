DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $4.5345 billion for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More DTE Energy News

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About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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