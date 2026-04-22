DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.23.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $143.71 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,605,539,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 552,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here