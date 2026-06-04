Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $89,522.11. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,032.28. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,683. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,809 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,545 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Stock Down 2.2%

DCO stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ducommun's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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