Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.550-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 976,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. Duke Energy has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.Duke Energy's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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