Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Truist Financial

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.73.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.42. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5,254.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,735,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $358,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,172,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,592 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,662,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $312,067,000 after acquiring an additional 965,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,236,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $965,446,000 after acquiring an additional 954,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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