Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.95 and traded as low as GBX 295.80. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 308, with a volume of 271,816 shares.

Get DIG alerts: Sign Up

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.08. The stock has a market cap of £367.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 13.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 2,001 million during the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 83.32%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company's Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here