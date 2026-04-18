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Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares briefly crossed below their 50‑day moving average (50‑day MA GBX 296.95; intraday low GBX 295.80) and last traded at GBX 308 on volume of 271,816.
  • The 50‑day MA (GBX 296.95) is below the 200‑day MA (GBX 300.08), indicating short‑term weakness versus the longer‑term trend; the trust has a market cap of ~£367.6M and a P/E of 42.54.
  • Latest quarterly results showed EPS of GBX 13.64 and revenue of GBX 2,001M, with a very high net margin (83.32%) but modest ROE (6.95%) and weak liquidity ratios (current ratio 0.43, quick ratio 0.82).
  • Interested in Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.95 and traded as low as GBX 295.80. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 308, with a volume of 271,816 shares.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.08. The stock has a market cap of £367.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 13.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 2,001 million during the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 83.32%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company's Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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