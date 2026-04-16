Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives "Buy" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 995 to GBX 830 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Shore Capital Group dropped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,480 to GBX 1,425 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,216.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 820 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 891.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.41. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 770 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 105.88% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 963 per share, with a total value of £23,516.46. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

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