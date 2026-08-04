Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 848.28 and traded as high as GBX 896. Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 889, with a volume of 732,379 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 to GBX 1,350 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,075 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,177.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 813.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 848.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 12,500 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 764 per share, with a total value of £95,500. Also, insider Ajay Kavan purchased 3,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 per share, with a total value of £29,839.32. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

Further Reading

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