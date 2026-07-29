Duolingo (DUOL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $295.5270 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duolingo alerts: Sign Up

Duolingo Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $468.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore set a $97.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duolingo from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $159,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,150,759.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 1,868.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 568 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duolingo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duolingo wasn't on the list.

While Duolingo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here