Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.29. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 921.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Duos Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOT

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

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