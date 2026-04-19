Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Duos Technologies Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Duos from a "sell" to a "hold", leaving the stock with an average analyst rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17; Ascendiant raised its target to $17 with a "buy" while Weiss Ratings still rates it "sell (d-)."
  • Duos reported quarterly EPS of ($0.15), missing estimates by $0.14 despite revenue of $9.46M beating expectations, and remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (-36.4%) and ROE (-36.45%); market cap is about $179M and shares traded near $8.59.
  • The company sells AI-driven non-intrusive security and inspection systems for transportation and infrastructure, and institutional investors own roughly 42.6% of the stock with several hedge funds recently taking new positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.84. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $5,723,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $5,756,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company's stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Duos Technologies Group Right Now?

Before you consider Duos Technologies Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duos Technologies Group wasn't on the list.

While Duos Technologies Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines