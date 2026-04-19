Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.84. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $5,723,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $5,756,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company's stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

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