DUOT FY2026 EPS Reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Ascendiant Capital Markets has a "Buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group's current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duos Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 36.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

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